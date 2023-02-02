MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront.

Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday.

“Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with rent increases as the neighborhood falls apart around us,” the shop said in an Instagram post.

While the shop is unsure where it’s next location will be, the owner said they’ll be holding more pop-ups in the future. For now, the storefront will remain open until March 19.

Weirdo Wonderland is known for its spook-tacular, quirky vibe. Vintage posters and stickers line the walls as shelves are stacked with horror film merchandise. It’s a staple at horror conventions, and the perfect alternative store for the morbidly-inclined.

Some items from Weirdo Wonderland | Photos courtesy Olivia Perreault

“You’ve got 7 weekends left to come get that awesome item you’ve been coveting in here,” the owner said.

Pay a last visit to the Milford location of Weirdo Wonderland at 225 Bridgeport Ave. Find them on Instagram here.