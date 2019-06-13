Gov. Lamont announces Sleeping Giant State Park will reopen Friday

Sleeping Giant State Park will reopen in Hamden on Friday after being closed to the public for over a year due to tornado damage.

Governor Ned Lamont and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes announced that the park will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 14th.

The park has been closed since May 15, 2018, when a tornado touched down in Hamden and completely decimated trees, causing significant damage to the area.

Crews worked for months to then remove the damage to make the park safe for visitors.

The restoration work cost about $735,000, with approximately 75 percent of it expected to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Lamont released the following statement on the reopening:

"I am pleased that this restoration work has been completed and we are again able to open this popular state park to our residents and visitors. I look forward in the coming weeks to getting out onto the trails at Sleeping Giant and seeing the restoration work first hand. I want to thank all of the DEEP staff, contractors, and most especially the Sleeping Giant Park Association and their volunteers whose generous work over these many months helped get us to this point."

Commissioner Dykes added:

"We know that the Sleeping Giant State Park reopening will be welcome news to so many people who love hiking with friends and family at the park, and are anxious to get back to these trails. We are excited that the park is now ready to again welcome hikers to its many trails and vistas. We are grateful to the Sleeping Giant Park Association, which rallied so many members of our community to come forward to speed the restoration efforts."

Sleeping Giant will be open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to sunset. Vehicles that are registered in Connecticut will receive free entry into the park and all other Connecticut's state parks. Out-of-state vehicles are charged a $15 parking fee on weekends and holidays, or $6 after 4 p.m. On weekdays, there is no parking fee.

For more information on Sleeping Giant State Park, click here.

