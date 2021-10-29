Gov. Lamont announces special election to fill state representative seat formally held by Michael DiMassa

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has announced he has scheduled a special election for Tuesday, December 14 to fill a vacancy for a state representative seat formally held by Michael DiMassa.  

The special election will fill the vacancy for state representative in the 116th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat was formally held by Michael DiMassa, who is accused of defrauding the City of West Haven for more than $630,000. DiMassa was arrested on a federal complaint after a company DiMassa owned allegedly billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed.

On Oct. 25, DiMassa resigned as a state representative.

Under state law, Governor Ned Lamont is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued.

