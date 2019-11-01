Gov. Lamont, DOT Commissioner to provide update on weather aftermath on Metro-North New Haven Line

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti are set to provide an update regarding weather-related service issues impacting the Metro-North New Haven Line Friday morning.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday at the Union Station in New Haven. The conference is in relation to the downed wires and debris from the overnight storm causing issues with the New Haven Line.

