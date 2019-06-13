New Haven

Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:09 PM EDT

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Lamont holds a ceremonial bill signing on Thursday for the gun measure called Ethan's Law.

The Act is name after Guilford teen Ethan Song. He accidently shot and killed himself.

The law requires gun owners to safely store guns if someone 18 or under is in the house.

The signing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Guilford Fire Department.

 

