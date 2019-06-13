Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Lamont holds a ceremonial bill signing on Thursday for the gun measure called Ethan's Law.

The Act is name after Guilford teen Ethan Song. He accidently shot and killed himself.

The law requires gun owners to safely store guns if someone 18 or under is in the house.

The signing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Guilford Fire Department.

