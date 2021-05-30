Gov. Lamont, Mayor O’Leary attend Memorial Day ceremony to remember 30 Waterbury veterans lost in Vietnam

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Memorial Day ceremony was held in Waterbury Sunday to remember and honor 30 Waterbury residents lost in the Vietnam War.

RELATED: Waterbury teachers honor city’s fallen veterans with planted flags ahead of Memorial Day

In a post on Facebook Sunday, Mayor Neil O’Leary wrote that the Brass City’s Memorial Day Program originally planned to take place on The Green, would be moved inside to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Mayor O’Leary and Governor Ned Lamont both spoke at the event, followed by a concert by the Mattatuck Fife and Drum Band and patriotic services.

Gov. Lamont speaks at Memorial Day ceremony to remember 30 Waterbury veterans lost in Vietnam

Memorial Day ceremony to remember 30 Waterbury veterans lost in Vietnam

We will have more on this story coming up on News 8 at 6.