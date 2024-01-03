HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and other elected officials are set to announce the state’s plans to redevelop the site of the former New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Lamont is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the redevelopment project, which consists of constructing an over 277,000 square-foot Class A life sciences and tech officer building.

The state has awarded a $990,000 grant to the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation and Development Program that will go towards the construction of the building.

Since the former sports and entertainment arena was demolished in 2007, the site has served as a parking lot.

