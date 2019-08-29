Gov. Lamont to hold bill signing ceremony to celebrate new laws aiding veterans

Breaking News
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a bill signing ceremony on Thursday to celebrate three new laws aimed at expanding state services for veterans.

The laws establish job training programs to assist veterans, expand eligibility for veterans to receive certain state benefits, and provide greater property tax relief for vets.

The ceremony will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the West Haven Veterans Museum and Learning Center.

