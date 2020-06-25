1  of  2
Gov. Lamont to provide update on school reopening plan for fall semester

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to make a big announcement today regarding your child’s education. For many of us, summer just started too soon to start thinking about what the plan for fall semester is going to look like because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, we need to keep in mind as we listen to the advice from experts a second wave could happen come fall so a lot of things that need to be taken into consideration.

Governor Lamont is expected to hold his daily press briefing this afternoon where he will catch up on school in the fall. While we don’t know what exactly schools will look like, we do know the layout for summer schools:

  • Only 10 people per classroom
  • No sharing of devices or materials
  • Spaced out bus seating
  • Masks mandatory
  • Temperature checks
  • No visitors to schools, among other restrictions

Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona says the main goal is to make sure whatever the plan is it is safest for students and staff. “I want to make sure that wherever possible we can get students back into schools but we want to do so in a safe way.”

