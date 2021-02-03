 

Gov. Lamont to tour Waterbury Arts Magnet School’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Governor Lamont will tour the COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at Waterbury Arts Magnet School.

He will be joined by Mayor Neil M. O’Leary, President of Saint Mary’s Hospital, Dr. Steven Schneider, and Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Verna Ruffin.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which opened on Jan. 25, is a joint venture between the City of Waterbury and Saint Mary’s Hospital. 

Recently, it was the only vaccination clinic open within the city because of a vaccine shortage.

“It’s so rewarding to see people take their selfies and walk out of here proud that they have their stickers, that they got their shot today,” Amanda Strileckis, a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, told News 8 last week.

It provides free COVID-19 vaccinations. Right now, shots are only available to frontline workers and people 75 and older by appointment only.

It operates Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on weekends, from 8 a.m. – noon.

The tour is set to being at 10 a.m.

