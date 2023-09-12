WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont has launched a “kids cabinet” to help Connecticut kids get the best opportunities.

At a roundtable discussion Tuesday, Lamont discussed the importance of bettering Connecticut’s youth.

“Be it mental health, be it housing, be it food support, folks with disabilities, mental health addiction services,” Lamont said, emphasizing the need for this new group.

State and local leaders, including Waterbury’s mayor, the commissioner of the state’s department of children and families, Connecticut’s education commissioner and parents joined the discussion.

According to Lamont, the program will support strategies to improve positive outcomes for Connecticut children.

“We want to make sure that this state continues to remain the place where families can raise their children and that they will thrive,” Vannessa Dorrantes, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, said.