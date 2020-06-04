1  of  2
Government, religious leaders 'call for unity' in Ansonia rally

New Haven

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Government and religious leaders in Ansonia stood together Thursday morning in a “call for unity.” The rally drew more than 100 people to the steps of City Hall.

People of all different races, beliefs, and ages, all brought together by one horrible event.

“A live, public, ground lynching or an unarmed, handcuffed, black man,” is how Deacon Dave Gadison of Macedonia Baptist Church described it.

As the nation reacts to the killing of George Floyd, the Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti decided the people of the valley needed to know where their public officials stand. The answer?

“We stand with you,” Cassetti said to start the rally. “We stand with you in outrage. We stand with you in protest. and we stand with you in rejecting hate and inequality.”

While nice to hear, people young and old still live in fear. Fear that police will view them differently because of the color of their skin.

“I’m afraid that, at any point in time, I could be a victim of racial profiling and police brutality,” said Ansonia High School student Malika Mosely-Williams. “I’m afraid that, at any moment, I could lose a family member because they seemed a bit suspicious that day.”

That fear is the reason the Black Lives Matter movement exists, and the reason it has moved beyond chanting slogans.

“You hear so many times, ‘No justice, no peace!'” Gadison said. “Justice plus equality will give us peace.”

This is just the beginning. There are more rallies planned in the valley for later in the week and over the weekend on the Derby Green, Nolan Field, and with all of these, it is all different kinds of people coming together for one cause.

