Governor Lamont signs climate change legislation to protect Connecticut shoreline communities

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Beaches, houses, businesses, important roads — there are hundreds of billions of dollars worth along the Connecticut shoreline vulnerable to climate change. Today Governor Lamont came to Guilford to sign an act that will give towns like this a new tool in the toolbox to protect themselves.

We’ve seen storm after storm in recent years, more frequent and more intense because of climate change.

Governor Lamont signed the act concerning climate change adaptation because the state environmental priorities have now expanded beyond livid and carbon omissions and planning for disasters. Working with Connecticut Green Bank cities and towns will now be able to implement changes to make them more resilient.

“We need to rebuild the power of our margins, the power of nature. Working with engineers to protect the entire Seaside Street neighborhood here,” said Curt Johnson from Save the Sound.

That kind of thing will now be able to happen in every town — working on environmental infrastructure to help battle what officials are calling the existential threat of climate change.