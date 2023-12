NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the season of giving, and if you’re looking for a way to help those in need, News 8 is hosting its Gr8 Holiday Give.

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at North Haven High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, click here.