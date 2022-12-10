NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the season for giving. What better way to get into the spirit than gifting some toys to some children in need?

On Saturday morning, the members of News 8 teamed up with the United States Marine Corps at North Haven High School to collect toys as a part of the 75th annual “Toys For Tots.”

Drivers lined up to drop-off unwrapped toys for kids in need.

Sgt. Liam Chrzanowski of the USMC said that an event like this, with a large amount of donations, “helps out tremendously.”

“It’s a very stressful job making sure everyone gets the gifts they deserve this year,” Sgt. Chrzanowski said. “But, we’re making it happen. It feels great.”

While the drive collected 3,700 toys and over $1,100 in donations, we’re hoping that even more can be raised this year.

Didn’t get a chance to make it to the toy drive? News 8 will hold another on December 17 at the Westfarms Mall. You can stop by anytime to drop off toys between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Click here to make a monetary donation.

