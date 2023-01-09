NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Graduate students at Yale University have voted to unionize, joining Local 33, the university’s administration announced Monday.

In October, a group of graduate and professional students at Yale University petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to organize a union. Yale University honored the request and worked with the representatives on the terms of the election which was held on campus on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 of last year, according to the university.

The National Labor Relations Board counted the results on Monday and more than 91% of eligible graduate and professional students who voted were in favor of unionization.

This decision comes after decades of students attempting to form a union.

In a letter to the Yale community, President Peter Salovey said a democratic election was the appropriate way to settle the question of unionization. The university will bargain with the representatives of Local 33 in order to reach a contract.

The bargaining unit will include students with teaching or research appointments in the Yale University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Salovey said. Faculty members are encouraged to stay informed and review guidelines provided by the university on the subject of unionization.

“From the outset of the election process, the university has emphasized the core values of free expression and mutual respect,” Salovey said in a written statement. “I am thankful to everyone who upheld these principles and engaged constructively across a range of perspectives during the period leading up to the election. As we move forward together, I know we will continue to sustain the spirit of openness and inclusivity we fostered during the election process.”