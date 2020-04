NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Grand Avenue Bridge in New Haven will be shutting down starting Monday.

It will be undergoing a 610 day renovation, and is slated to reopen in early 2022.

The $23.2 million project includes a total rehab paid for with federal, state, and local dollars. City officials have also voted to paint the renovated bridge green.

The Elm City says traffic will be re-routed down Quinnipiac Avenue to the Ferry Street Bridge.