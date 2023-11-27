NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When North Branford native Marc Daddio wasn’t playing high school sports, there’s a good chance he was drawing. Now as an adult, Daddio has made these two hobbies into a career.

Marc Daddio graduated from North Branford High School many years ago and now has his own graphic design business called Alpha Designz.

Daddio has over 400 clients, many of which are from the NFL. These include Dallas Cowboys star Ceedee Lamb and Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who is a childhood friend from their time at Xavier High School.

The players use Alpha Designz for their social media and equipment. Daddio visited North Branford High School on Monday where he said his passion for art was born.

“Just seeing the name on the door, drawing was such an outlet for me growing up and she gave me that outlet and gave me the chance to express myself in the classroom,” Daddio said. “She knew I had really the talent. It meant everything Ms Maghini.”

Just as impressive as Daddio’s creativity and talent is his desire to give back.

“I had the idea when the new high school was coming about, I want the same kid who sits in this seat tomorrow at art class to have the same opportunity that I had,” Daddio said. “If I can provide better pencils, anything, I want to give back.”

Despite some challenges, Daddio’s peers noticed he never gave up.

“There were no’s along the way that he didn’t get distracted by and he kept fighting through everything,” said Scott Schoonmaker, North Branford superintendent of schools. “It’s interesting how it came full circle with my son and with Marc. It’s a great story.”

Daddio also appeared on News 8 back in 2017 when he scored a goal for North Branford against Cheshire in an ice hockey game.