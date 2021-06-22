Grassroots organization in New Haven calling for firing of principal accused of using racial slur

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More fallout after a New Haven school principal allegedly used a racial slur. A grassroots organization is now calling for her resignation.

New Haven Public School Advocates is calling for Principal Laura Roblee to be fired. They also want an apology from the four school Board members who voted to accept her demotion.

Roblee released a statement Monday apologizing for her comments. She says she understands why the Board of Education voted to demote and reassign her to another school.

New Haven clergy members are adamant that more needs to be done.

Rev. Steven Cousin, Jr. of Bethel A.M.E. Church said Tuesday, “We were taught that if you are going to own up to your mistakes, you need to be the one to speak up to the public and to the community and own up to what you say.”

These advocates say if Roblee does not lose her job, they may hold a sit-in to get it done.

Superintendent Ilene Tracey is standing by her decision to demote, cut wages, and reassign Roblee to the central office.

