Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce Health Care and Life Sciences Awards recognize organizations that stepped up during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce 18th Annual Regional Health Care and Life Sciences Awards.

And this year is extra special. As the Chamber started to plan this event, the pandemic hit and everything changed.

So, this year, organizations that stepped-up with innovations, generosity and care during this incredibly challenging time, are being honored for their contributions.

“Obviously with everything going on, we thought it was the perfect time to recognize all the health care and life science businesses that responded so much to the COVID crisis,” says Garrett Sheehan, president of the Greater New Haven Chamber.

Organizations like Yale-New Haven Health’s Employee and Family Resources program, winner of the Well-Being/Wellness Award for supporting healthcare heroes.

“There’s been a childcare care initiative, there’s been help for grocery shopping and things like that,” says Bud Wassell, speaking on behalf of the program. “We do webinars on mindfulness, resilience and stress.”

The Manufacturing Award is being given to Bio-Med Devices, based in Guilford. “We’ve been making ventilators since 1973,” says company founder, Dean Bennett. “Now, all of a sudden, everyone knows what a ventilator is. So, we’re excited to be recognized especially with all the hard work our employees have been putting in.”

Another Guilford company, Homodeus Inc., is being recognized with the Bio/Life Sciences Award. “We’re developing a home test for COVID-19,” explains Eric Kabrams who is leading the work. “We’re being honored for going for something at this scale of ambition that can be such a game-changer for the testing space.”

The Health Care Clinical Award goes to Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center’s Grant Street Partnership Program, part of the addiction treatment division.

“I think we’ve been really forward-thinking and have been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape of healthcare particularly with COVID-19,” says program director Daena Murphy.

The Nonprofit Program Award is being given to Continuum of Care which runs residential and crisis programs for those with mental illness or developmental disabilities.

“The first basic life need that we needed to worry about was making sure that everybody was fed and safe,” says president and CEO Patti Walker. “We’re really grateful we were able to respond to this crisis as easily as we did.”

Lastly, the recipient of the Research Company Award is The Jackson Laboratory, doing mouse genetics research in Maine for more than 90 years.

“My colleagues there are producing mice used for testing of vaccines of COVID-19,” says Dr. Charles Lee of the lab. “The other area is providing testing on a large scale to the state of Connecticut.”

In an uncertain time, the awards are a chance to recognize the good, right here in our midst. “After the pandemic occurred, it was amazing to see how they could respond and that’s a great asset to have for Connecticut,” says Sheehan.

The awards take place virtually on Tuesday, June 16th.