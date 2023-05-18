NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater New Haven NAACP branch held its annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Thursday night.

Renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump was the keynote speaker for the event at the Omni Hotel in New Haven.

Crump has represented the victims of many high-profile racial justice cases including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols.

Crump also represents Randy Cox, the man who was paralyzed during a police transport in New Haven last year.

News 8’s Keith Kountz, was the emcee of Thursday night’s dinner.

News 8 asked Crump for an update on his client’s condition and for his thoughts on a bill inspired by this case that is working its way through the state legislature.

“Randy Cox is in good spirits he is continuing to struggle with trying to make improvements. He’s still committed to walking one day, despite whatever the medical prognosis is,” Cox said.

The five New Haven officers involved in that transport are facing criminal charges. The police chief has recommended that the remaining four on the force should be fired.

“We absolutely strongly support the randy cox law that would mandate them having restraints in any vehicle that is owned by law enforcement… It’s really important because we can never ever have anybody be catastrophically injured in the manner that Randy Cox was,” Crump said.

Their disciplinary hearings are ongoing. The Cox family is also suing the city for $100 million dollars.

The New Haven Mayor’s Office said they are working towards a settlement.