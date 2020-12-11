 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Greater New Haven NAACP pushing for equal access to health care, information as flu season arrives

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine but it’s that time of year for the flu vaccine. With that the NAACP is doing their part to make sure their communities have access to the shot.

Dori Dumas, President of the Greater New Haven NAACP, said, “We’ve been going around New Haven giving out masks and putting signs around, around COVID-19 talking about disproportionately affected by it.”

They want to make sure every community has the same access to healthcare, and that starts with preventing the flu.

“We want to make sure that they have access they have information on that in these times in this COVID-19, it’s especially important,” Dumas said.

Stacey Fields is a nurse and the Chair of the NAACP Health Committee in New Haven. She says it’s not just the major disparities in health care, it’s a lot of misinformation too.

Fields said, “The Internet is a useful tool but you have to be responsible with it. There’s a lot of information out there that is not helpful. I think a lot of people kind of take with a Google search and look at a Wikipedia and don’t really do further research to really find things out. Look into the medical community and reach out if you have questions, talk to resources.”

Yale’s Community Health Care Van will be out in a different neighborhood in Elm City every Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Pet of the Week: Migo

News /

Co-director of Chabad Jewish Center gives the latest details on Grand Menorah Lighting and Laser Light Show holiday event

News /

West Haven family creates live stream Christmas series to honor late son

News /

Naugatuck's Unified Command Team talks massive preparation for vaccine distribution

News /

West Haven's Dive Bar and Restaurant closes voluntarily after COVID-19 exposure

News /

New Haven Promise deadline approaches for scholarship applications

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss