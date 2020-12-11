Greater New Haven NAACP pushing for equal access to health care, information as flu season arrives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a lot of talk about the COVID-19 vaccine but it’s that time of year for the flu vaccine. With that the NAACP is doing their part to make sure their communities have access to the shot.



Dori Dumas, President of the Greater New Haven NAACP, said, “We’ve been going around New Haven giving out masks and putting signs around, around COVID-19 talking about disproportionately affected by it.”

They want to make sure every community has the same access to healthcare, and that starts with preventing the flu.

“We want to make sure that they have access they have information on that in these times in this COVID-19, it’s especially important,” Dumas said.

Stacey Fields is a nurse and the Chair of the NAACP Health Committee in New Haven. She says it’s not just the major disparities in health care, it’s a lot of misinformation too.

Fields said, “The Internet is a useful tool but you have to be responsible with it. There’s a lot of information out there that is not helpful. I think a lot of people kind of take with a Google search and look at a Wikipedia and don’t really do further research to really find things out. Look into the medical community and reach out if you have questions, talk to resources.”

Yale’s Community Health Care Van will be out in a different neighborhood in Elm City every Wednesday and Friday.