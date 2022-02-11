NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has announced plans for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 13 in New Haven.

Elicker and the Greater New Haven St. Patrick Day Parade Committee will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

