Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will once again be postponed.

Given the fluctuating COVID-19 statistics in Connecticut, the parade committee decided that postponing this year’s parade would be safer for those marching and watching. Organizers said the parade will return on March 13, 2022.

“The health and safety of our participants and spectators is of paramount importance to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee,” Bernadette Smyth LaFrance, Executive Chairman, Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade, said. “In the best interests of the community, we have decided that our next parade will take place on March 13, 2022! Until then, we will continue to ‘March It Forward’ in 2021 showing love, loyalty and friendship to our long-time supporters and all of those in need in Greater New Haven. Stay safe and be well while we plan to present the most spectacular St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Haven on March 13, 2022!”

“The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is an institution in our state,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of News 8 and WCTX. “While the postponement of the parade is unfortunate, we’re excited about the prospect of it returning in 2022, and News 8 looks forward to once again bringing the parade to viewers across the state and making 2022 the best parade yet.”

While the parade may be postponed, the celebration will go on. News 8 will be airing a special called “Celebrating Irish Heritage” on March 14 at 1 pm. Viewers can watch it live on WTNH or on the News 8 app. It will feature local marching units, moments from past parades and traditional Irish recipes.

Also, on March 7, the parade committee will be hosting its annual Knights of St. Patrick Corn Beef Dinner from 1-5 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the meal will be available through curbside pickup at the Knights of St. Patrick, located at 1533 State St.

Dinners will cost $15, sandwiches are $10. Reservations can be made online in a few weeks. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

The 2020 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also postponed due to the pandemic.

According to parade officials, the parade is the largest single-day spectator event in the state.

In 2020, LaFrance told News 8 the parade had only been postponed once and canceled once in its history.

“We are called the ‘Fighting Irish’ for a reason,” she said. “We are resilient. We will figure it out.”