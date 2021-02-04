Greater Waterbury-area COVID vaccination sites back open

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Relief is filling the air with seniors News 8 met at Post University in Waterbury Thursday.

“This is going to help me not get this terrible virus,” said 78 year-old Lorraine Lucarelly. “And I thank God.”

Lorraine is one of the many people who had to rearrange their appointments to get the COVID vaccine at Waterbury Health’s vaccination site at Post University on Country Club Road in Waterbury.

“I started crying,” she said.

But, that disappointment turned to elation as she sat in her car in line today to get the vaccine.

“I want to thank the staffs at our hospitals,” Lorraine said.

Other seniors were appreciative, too.

“It means that I’m getting good care,” said 91 year-old Pearl Myers.

The Waterbury area has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Seniors make up a lot of the losses. That’s why for the medical professionals calling the shots and giving the shots, today was meaningful for them, too.

“We get to give out the vaccine that saves lives,” said Dr. Justin Lundbye, Chief Medical Officer of Waterbury Health. “I’m proud.”

This clinic and Waterbury Health’s clinic at the Armory in Naugatuck both temporarily shutdown last Friday.

“We had some bumps in the road that we had to iron out,” said Dr. Lundbye.

One of those bumps — not getting enough of the vaccine from the state to meet demand and:

“The IT system wasn’t quite working with us from The CDC,” he added.

It meant seniors, like Lorraine, had to maneuver her way through a world she doesn’t know — the computer — in order to reschedule an appointment.

“I’m not that saavy with computers like these kids are today,” she said. “My niece helps me.”

Her brother got behind her and behind the wheel to take her to the clinic.

“I feel sorry for the people who don’t have families to help them out,” she said.

It took a lot of help and teamwork by staff at Waterbury Hospital, volunteers from Post University, and others to get the clinic back up and running.

“Many, many people have been involved from pharmacists to nurses to operators,” said Dr. Lundbye. “Everybody is doing their part.”

The state gave Waterbury Health 975 new doses Wednesday, which the healthcare network will continue to receive every week. They gave out 550 shots today at the Post University site.