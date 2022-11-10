WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Waterbury YMCA must reenroll a child with autism in an afterschool program under the conditions of a settlement agreement with the federal government.

The settlement stems from a complaint that the Greater Waterbury YMCA didn’t make reasonable accommodations so that the child could participate in the program, according to U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Avery said the Greater Waterbury YMCA discriminated against the child by failing to give the child an individualized assessment. It then refused to make modifications to allow the child to participate and disenrolled them.

The agreement requires the organization to improve access for children with autism. The YMCA will also compensate the family and reenroll the child for a year at no cost.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate and aggressively enforce violations of the Americas with Disabilities Act, especially violations that affect children and other vulnerable residents of Connecticut,” Avery said in a written announcement. “Parents rely on dependable childcare in order to work or go to school, and every child should have equal access to childcare and educational facilities. I thank Greater Waterbury YMCA’s management for their full cooperation during this investigation and for addressing these ADA issues without the need for litigation. Their actions will ensure that children with Autism Spectrum Disorder can enjoy the same benefits that other children enjoy, while giving their parents the confidence that staff will be trained to ensure that their children are well cared for.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will monitor the Greater Waterbury YMCA for two years to make sure it follows the conditions of the agreement.

“The Greater Waterbury YMCA strives to be a place where children of all abilities are treated as equals and given the same opportunities to enjoy themselves and enrich their bodies, minds and spirit,” Jim O’Rourke, the CEO of the Greater Waterbury YMCA, said in a written statement to News 8. “This settlement with the Connecticut U.S. Attorney’s office shows that there is always room for improvement, and we welcome the opportunity to do better when it comes to working with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. We are taking corrective action to improve access for all children and providing mandatory staff training, and we look forward to having the child re-enroll in the program. We thank the U.S. Attorney’s office for working with us to reach this resolution and we reaffirm our commitment to providing the best programs and learning environment for every child and family we serve.”