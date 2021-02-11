Griffin Health, Greater Waterbury pastors hit social media to battle COVID-19

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re praying it works. Staff at Griffin Hospital in Derby, which is part of Griffin Health, came up with an unusual team effort to encourage more African-Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — they made YouTube videos enlisting the help of leaders at local Black churches.

Rev. Edward Barnes, from the Greater Evangel Temple C.O.G.I.C. of Ansonia agreed to take part.

“It’s (COVID-19) devastated the community at large,” he said in one of the videos.

Numbers from the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the CDC confirm that.

“African Americans are contracting COVID 40 percent at a higher rate than whites and they’re being hospitalized at four times the rate,” said Patrick Charmel, CEO of Griffin Health. “And they’re dying at three times the rate. That compelled us to address the need for vaccination.”

They’re also doing that by holding pop up vaccination clinic at some local Black churches.

And so far, the videos are getting a bunch of clicks and views online.

“The response has been extremely positive,” Charmel said. “We’ve seen hesitancy in our community start to melt away and the rate of vaccination increase.”