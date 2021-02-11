 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

Griffin Health, Greater Waterbury pastors hit social media to battle COVID-19

New Haven

by: , Multimedia Journalist

Posted: / Updated:

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re praying it works. Staff at Griffin Hospital in Derby, which is part of Griffin Health, came up with an unusual team effort to encourage more African-Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — they made YouTube videos enlisting the help of leaders at local Black churches.

Rev. Edward Barnes, from the Greater Evangel Temple C.O.G.I.C. of Ansonia agreed to take part.

“It’s (COVID-19) devastated the community at large,” he said in one of the videos.

Numbers from the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the CDC confirm that.

“African Americans are contracting COVID 40 percent at a higher rate than whites and they’re being hospitalized at four times the rate,” said Patrick Charmel, CEO of Griffin Health. “And they’re dying at three times the rate. That compelled us to address the need for vaccination.”

They’re also doing that by holding pop up vaccination clinic at some local Black churches.

And so far, the videos are getting a bunch of clicks and views online.

“The response has been extremely positive,” Charmel said. “We’ve seen hesitancy in our community start to melt away and the rate of vaccination increase.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Griffin Health, Greater Waterbury pastors hit social media to battle COVID-19

News /

Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury closing due to steady enrollment decline

News /

PD: New Haven man arrested for breaking into Hamden home, sexually assaulting sleeping child

News /

New Haven native producing original hip-hop hits, bringing feminism to genre

News /

Slick roads, sidewalks possible as snow dusts CT

News /

Road conditions in New Haven as of 5:30 a.m.

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss