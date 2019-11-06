Griffin Hospital in Derby hosting car seat safety clinic

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a new parent, or just want a refresher on car seat safety, there’s a free clinic on Wednesday in Derby to help you out.

Safekids Greater Naugatuck Valley is teaching Child passenger safety 101 at Griffin Hospital. They’ll show you how to install all different kinds of car seats, including those for kids with special needs.

Those sessions are in Derby from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., and again from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

