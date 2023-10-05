NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction broke ground on a new medical facility for Fair Haven Community Health on Thursday.

The three-story, 35,000-square-foot building is located near Grand Avenue. The organization currently treats about 32,000 patients.

The facility was partially funded by ARPA funding that was approved by Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut General Assembly.

The building will be located adjacent to Fair Haven Community Health’s main clinic.

“60 percent of our patients live below the federal poverty level, more than 90 percent are below twice the poverty level, no one and I’ll repeat that no one is ever turned away from this clinic and we see everyone who seeks our help regardless of ability to pay, Fair Haven Community Health Care CEO Suzanne P. Lagarde said.