‘Ice the Beef’: Group against youth gun violence helps family of 19-year-old killed in her sleep in New Haven, plans march

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chaz Carmon says it’s a problem the community needs to address — the number of young people dying because of gun violence.

The latest incident in New Haven happened this week when police say 19-year-old Kiana Brown, a graduate from Hillhouse High School, was found unconscious. She was asleep when a bullet was fired outside into the house she was in, striking her in the head.

Police do not believe she was the intended target.

On Saturday, loved ones gathered outside the home where it happened next to a growing memorial of candles.

“We have to save our streets and put the guns down,” Carmon said. Carmon is the leader of “Ice The Beef”. He works to try and combat youth gun violence. He says about 15 members of his group knew Kiana Brown.

“I’m constantly on the phone with my kids crying,” he said.

Brown’s loved ones say she was the type of person who always made sure everyone else was happy. She played basketball before she graduated from Hillhouse High School and loved to dance.

Carmon tells News 8 “Ice The Beef” is working on plans to help the family with funeral expenses. They also want to hold a march to bring more awareness to the problem of youth gun violence.

“Ice The Beef is here for you,” Carmon said. “And we will not stop. We will make sure that noise is being made for your family and we want to stand together and it takes the community. It takes a village. And we are not leaving. We are fighting for you.”

New Haven Police are investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-TIPS.