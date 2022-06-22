MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of men stole approximately $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid pharmacy in Milford on Tuesday, according to police.

The Milford Police Department said three suspects arrived at the Rite Aid around 4:30 p.m. at 1360 Boston Post Rd. and jumped over the drop-off pharmacy counter. An employee was ordered to open a safe containing narcotics and two suspects passed the narcotics from the safe into a large shopping bag held by the third suspect.

Police said approximately $15,000 worth of narcotics were taken, and the three individuals walked calmly out of Rite Aid before fleeing in a silver SUV with a white registration plate with blue lettering. The car is believed to be a newer Buick or Nissan.

The suspects’ car caught on surveillance. Photo courtesy MPD

The suspects are described by police as Black men in their late teens or early twenties wearing “Nike Tech” sweats. Police said the suspects may have committed similar thefts at pharmacies in Orange and West Haven just before the Milford incident.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspects:



Photos of the suspects caught on surveillance. Photos courtesy MPD

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Catino at kcatino@milfordct.gov or via phone at (203) 783-4729.

This is an ongoing story.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app