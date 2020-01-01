Closings
Guatemalan teen detained for 3 months gets asylum, released

New Haven

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — A Guatemalan teenager living in Connecticut has been granted asylum in the U.S. after having been detained by immigration authorities for more than three months.

The New Haven Register reports a U.S. Immigration Court judge in Boston granted asylum Monday to Mario Aguilar Castanon, an 18-year-old student at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven.

RELATED: Press conference held for New Haven student detained by ICE, now granted asylum

The Hartford Courant reports that a lawyers for Aguilar says he was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Tuesday.

Aguilar came to the U.S. from Guatemala in 2018 to flee threats from gangs that tried to recruit him. Teachers and friends at his high school and state and city officials have rallied to protest his detention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

