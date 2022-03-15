WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Refrigerating milk creates a challenge and many food pantries do not have enough storage for those they serve. A Connecticut dairy supplier is doing something about it.

Guida’s Dairy donated 50,000 specially-designed cartons of milk to Connecticut Foodshare on Tuesday. Called “Giving Cow” milks, they have a shelf life of up to 12 months, preventing milk from going bad quickly and removing the need for refrigeration.

“A lot of our pantries don’t have the refrigeration necessary to be able to store large quantities of milk, so the fact that we’re able to get shelf-stable milk from our friends at Guida’s is huge,” said Connecticut Foodshare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski.

The milks will be distributed to more than 700 community-based hunger relief programs.