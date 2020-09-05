Guilford Agricultural Society needs to raise $50K after fair was canceled due to COVID

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford Agricultural Society needs your help in raising $50,000.

Officials said the money for keeping the grounds up and running, which typically comes in after the Guilford Fair and other fairground events, is lacking because of the pandemic.

“The fair and the society are so interwoven into the fabric of Guilford and the surrounding communities that many folks assume we are town-funded and are supported by taxpayer dollars,” officials said online. “On the contrary, we rely solely on event revenue, donations and many dedicated volunteers to maintain the grounds and pay for the myriad, ongoing expenses needed to support and preserve this special spot in the heart of the community.”

Barbara Puffer, who is helping organize the fundraiser, spoke with News 8 about what the goals for the funds will be.

Donations can be made online.

You can see her full interview above.

