GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine being able to detect if you have COVID, flu, or another respiratory illness right at home. Soon, you will be able to in a matter of minutes thanks to a Guilford-based company.

“We are going to go beyond COVID testing to include other things that matter in your life as well as to make COVID testing and flu testing much more convenient,” said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder of Detect.

Detect has already come out with their own at-home COVID test in response to the pandemic. They are now expanding to test for COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. This test can pinpoint what you have using one nasal swab.

“My personal goal is to get it out this year,” Rothberg said.

They are receiving up to $30 million to develop this test. Speaking one-on-one with News 8, Rothberg explained how the testing process works.

“You swab, put it into the Hub, and you’re done!” Rothberg. said. “We’re able to have a PCR-quality lab test that’s rapid and convenient to do at home and is 1,000 times more accurate than an antigen test.”

Unlike the disposable swabs, the Hub is a reusable device that can be used to process thousands of tests. With the next generation of the Hub, you’ll be able to get results right to your cellphone.

There is no word yet on cost, but their bundle for the COVID test and Hub retails for $75.