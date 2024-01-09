GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with a Guilford-based cruise line over claims that it wasn’t following the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The settlement comes after American Cruise Line customers lodged complaints against the company with the U.S. Department of Justice, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. The customers said that they were not able to access parts of the ships with their wheelchairs, didn’t have safe embarkation and disembarkation procedures for those who use wheelchairs and that there was not wheel-chair accessible ground transportation for off-ship excursions.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to safeguarding civil rights, including those protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Avery said in the written announcement. “Businesses are required, under the ADA, to appropriately serve a diverse customer base, ensuring that individuals are able to access and enjoy restaurants, service establishments, retail stores and other places of public accommodation. That includes cruise ships. We appreciate American Cruise Lines’ commitment to increasing access to its ships for individuals with physical disabilities and mobility challenges.”

Under the settlement, American Cruise Line has 18 months to create a plan for improving accessibility on its 17 ships. The company must also adopt ADA-compliant policies, have a compliance officer and create an accessible website. It must also add portable communication devices to alert deaf passengers if there’s an emergency, according to the announcement.

Avery wrote that American Cruise Lines has been cooperative with her office.

News 8 has reached out to American Cruise Line for comment.