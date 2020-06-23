Guilford Board of Education votes to change controversial mascot

New Haven

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the Board of Education in Guilford voted unanimously to accept the superintendent’s recommendation to change the Guilford High School mascot.

The decision came after the board said it received hundreds of emails — some claimed it was insulting to indigenous people, others said it was not racist.

It is unclear what the new mascot will be.

For years, Guilford High School’s sports teams were the Rams. Then, around 1940, they switched to the Indians, with green and white feathers as the logo. So for 80 or so years, that has been the name.

But this is a time of heightened social sensitivity. Those experts told the board last week that Native American mascots actively harm not only native students but all students. They also said that those stereotypes spill over and affect other minority students as well. One speaker last week said that this is less about the name itself, and more about what kind of school and community they want to be.

More than 1,500 people have already signed an online petition to keep the name, but others believe the mascot is offensive to indigenous peoples and displays cultural insensitivity.

