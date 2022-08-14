GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A summer tradition: the 16th annual Shoreline Jewish Festival kicked-off on the Guilford Green Sunday.

The festival, a celebration of Jewish life along the shoreline, welcomed visitors to enjoy various styles of Jewish music from around the world, traditional and Israeli Kosher food, a book fair, and art. Organizers said the festival is all about community, where there’s a little something for everyone.

“We have people from all stripes, all backgrounds, all flavors coming to unite and enjoy each other, Jewish culture, and just meet each other,” Chabad of the Shoreline co-director Rochel Baila said.

Rabbi Yossi Yaffe, co-director of Chabad of the Shoreline, said the day was filled with both wonderful music and food, as well as great activities and vendors.

“It’s just a wonderful experience and a wonderful celebration of Jewish life,” Yaffe said.

Admission was free and children had the chance to enjoy crafts and hear stories from a master storyteller.