Guilford company first in the state to test ‘home’ coronavirus testing kits

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Genesis Diagnostics in the Oakdale section of Montville is the first company in the state to perform new ‘home’ COVID-19 tests in Connecticut.

GD has been around for about nine years and is family-owned. They have been working on respiratory viral panels for years, according to their CEO, so adding coronavirus testing is an easy transition.

We’ve been doing the respiratory viral panel for years and COVID just is a new test but it is part of our panel and so it wasn’t very hard for us to set it up. Because we are doing that kind of testing already. – Suneeta Ahuja/Presiden & CEO, Genesys Diagnostics, Inc

Right now, GD is performing about 250 tests a day and has a capacity for 500/day. It is now trying to expand that to 1,000/day.