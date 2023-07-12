GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Target could move into the former Walmart building in Guilford.

The company is interested in taking over the 78,000 square foot storefront that’s located in the Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road. T.J. Maxx planned to move into the space, which has been vacant since May 2022, but backed out.

Wednesday, Target representatives presented their potential designs to Guilford’s planning and zoning committee.

The area’s nearest Targets are in Waterford and North Haven. People News 8 spoke to in the area were excited about the possibility.

“We need a store like that,” Alice Cugell, who lives in Madison, said. “We don’t have anything on the shoreline close enough.”

Donna Michalski, who lives in Guilford, said having the new store would mean she wouldn’t have to travel to another Target.

“I think it would be a good addition to the town.”

Matthew Mougalian was concerned about the traffic a store might bring.

“More people buying stuff, more people downtown Guilford,” he said. “I think it’s overall good, as much as the traffic might be a pain for some people.”

The design project architect said that some of the landscaping, like a stone wall, would reflect Connecticut.

The next steps in the process for approval are a site plan review and obtaining a building permit.

The store could potentially open in 2025.