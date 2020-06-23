1  of  2
Guilford education officials discuss changing controversial local high school mascot

New Haven

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversy is brewing over Guilford High School’s mascot.

Their mascot is The Indians with green and white feathers as their logo. People expressed strong opinions on both sides of the issue at a Board of Education meeting Monday night. More than 1,500 people have already signed an online petition to keep the name.

But, others believe the mascot is offensive to indigenous peoples. No action was taken last night, but the public will be invited to speak out on the issue later this week.

