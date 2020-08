GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One Guilford firefighter really delivered on her first day on the job!

Ashley Vargoshe, 28, was working the overnight shift Monday when she received a call from a family with a woman in labor. She ended up delivering the baby boy.

According to the Guilford Fire Department’s website, she started there in July and is a licensed paramedic.

Vargoshe is the second woman to work at the department since 2002.