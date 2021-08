GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Guilford are investigating the cause of a fire that happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Redcoat Lane.

The fire started in the back of a single family home before spreading, according to Guilford Fire Department.

Firefighters said no one was injured and the family that lived there was not home at the time of the fire.

The home is moderately damaged and the family will not be able to stay there tonight.