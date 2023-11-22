GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Guilford man faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting at two homes in town, police announced Wednesday.

Police arrested 39-year-old Gregory McHugh of Guilford Tuesday and charged him with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds and one count of negligent storage of a firearm.

According to police, people were home when McHugh allegedly fired shots on Dec. 21, 2022, and Oct. 24, 2023. The most recent incident happened across the street from Guilford High School.

Through video surveillance, police tracked down McHugh. Investigators said a gun and ammo seized from his home matched shell casings at the scene.

McHugh is being held on a $250,000 bond.