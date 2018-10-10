New Haven

Guilford mother helping others to beat addiction

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Nearly 3 people die a day in Connecticut from drug overdoses, and that number continues to rise. Sue Kruczek lost her son to opioids. It's a devastating loss for anyone, but she has been brave enough to tell her story to other families.

“A mother said to me, I don’t have to worry about my kids, they’re all athletes. And that was the first time I had publicly said let me tell you a little story.”

Five years ago Wednesday, Nick Kruczek passed away from an opioid overdose. He was a star athlete, larger than life, great older brother. His mom says one day someone tossed him a pill in the locker room, told him it would help him relax, and he never recovered from it.

She is also encouraging people to get rid of old medicine, empty out the medicine cabinet, and dispose of them safely. She is recommending a new product on the market, Deterra. It’s a pouch that deactivates the drug and it is 100% environmentally friendly.

“Open it up, dump your unused medications inside fillet halfway with warm water and seal it up and shake it, and you can toss it right in the garbage.”

Kuzyk says you have to safely dispose of the drugs before they fall into the wrong hands.

Video Center