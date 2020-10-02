Guilford, other CT areas impacted by drought in addition to COVID-19 pandemic

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — “It takes a village to recover from a drought.” – That’s the message along Connecticut’s Shoreline, particularly in Guilford.

Despite a few soggy days this week. The summer starved the water supply along the shoreline. But that’s not the only factor. COVID-19 also plays a role.

It’s not an endless supply. From Guilford to Madison, Clinton, Westbrook, and Old Saybrook -A rain-starved summer left Connecticut water’s prime reservoir six and a half feet down.

“Which means we have fallen into approximately 150 days worth of supply in our system,” Craig Patla, VP Service Delivery, Connecticut Water.

Rain: 11 inches below normal. But that’s only half the supply. Enter COVID-19 and a stay-at-home order and demand is at record levels.

“The ground water’s what you don’t see but it’s equally impacted by a drought,” Patla continues. “More people are home, kids who are normally at school are half home.”

First Selectman Matt Hoey is calling on residents to reduce water usage by 10 percent. “There’s a lot of easy ways to do that. Make sure the dishwasher is full. Don’t do a small load of laundry. Take a couple of minutes off your shower. When you’re brushing your teeth, don’t run the water while you’re brushing your teeth.”

While demand is up in homes, it’s down across town facilities.

“We have cut back on the irrigation. We’re attempting to get closer to a 20 percent reduction,” Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey.

Guilford’s 23-acre par 3 executive golf course is doing its part: cutting out several days of watering and welcoming this week’s rain.

“We’re very conscientious about conserving water when we’re in situations like this,” Vicky Ahern, Guilford Lakes Golf Course.

Connecticut Water hopes this week’s rain is the start of a recovery from the drought. They typically see wetter days further in October. And that can’t come soon enough.