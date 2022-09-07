GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of parents in Guilford filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming their children were being retaliated against because of their political beliefs.

The suit also opposed how race and diversity are being taught in the classroom.

“The parent plaintiffs have objected to this pedagogy as little more than race pandering; the board, its agents and employees have determined to ostracize, to bully and to harass the plaintiff children of those parents,” the suit read. “This action seeks redress for damages suffered as a result of the defendants’ concerted effort to punish the children of critics of the board, and to compel conformity with a divisive ideology.”

They are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

The three parents are among a group of five republicans who drew national attention last November when they unsuccessfully ran for seats on the town’s Board of Education.

The election was dominated by the issue of Critical Race Theory. Democrats ended up winning the BOE by a two-to-one margin, noting that they will continue to teach diversity and equity, and not teach CRT.

“I will not comment on threatened or pending litigation,” Guilford Superintendent Paul Freeman said in a statement to News 8. “I will say that I am proud of this school district and the work that we do.”

