Guilford PD: Man arrested for attempted sex assault of minor in undercover sting

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An Old Lyme man was arrested on sexual assault charges last week after allegedly trying to meet a Guilford police officer posing as an underage girl.

Police say that on Friday, August 28, officers arrested 56-year-old Julian Muller after he traveled to Guilford with the intent of meeting a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. The girl was actually a Guilford police officer posing as a teen.

Muller had allegedly began the contact in March 2020 and the two continued to communicate over several social media platforms for months.

When officers made contact with Muller, they took him into custody without incident.

Muller was charged with criminal attempt of sexual assault, criminal attempt at enticing a minor via computer, criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. He was held on $20,000 bond.