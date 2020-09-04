Guilford PD: Man arrested for attempted sex assault of minor in undercover sting

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An Old Lyme man was arrested on sexual assault charges last week after allegedly trying to meet a Guilford police officer posing as an underage girl.

Police say that on Friday, August 28, officers arrested 56-year-old Julian Muller after he traveled to Guilford with the intent of meeting a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. The girl was actually a Guilford police officer posing as a teen.

Muller had allegedly began the contact in March 2020 and the two continued to communicate over several social media platforms for months.

When officers made contact with Muller, they took him into custody without incident.

Muller was charged with criminal attempt of sexual assault, criminal attempt at enticing a minor via computer, criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. He was held on $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Sen Blumenthal, Congresswoman Hayes addressing ways to bridge digital divide in Waterbury

News /

Yale researchers looking for COVID-19 survivors with mild or no symptoms for studies

News /

Victim's family hopes for justice as Peter Manfredonia makes court appearance

News /

Man charged in deadly stabbing of his child's mother in Ansonia appears in court

News /

Yale COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine trials latest: researchers making appeal to communities of color

News /

Health Headlines: The latest on phase 3 of Yale's COVID-19 vaccine trials

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss