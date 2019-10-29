Guilford police ask for assistance concerning information on serious car crash on Durham Road

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford police are looking for anyone with information on a serious crash Monday night on Durham Road.

Police say the crash happened on Durham Road, also known as Route 77, near the exit 58 off-ramp from Interstate 95. The crash involved two cars and people were injured in both vehicles.

Traffic in the area was detoured while police tried to piece together what happened. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Guilford police.

