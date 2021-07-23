Guilford Police investigating untimely death at the Lake Quonnipaug condos

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford Police are currently investigating an untimely death on Mohawk Trail at the Lake Quonnipaug condo complex.

Police activity was spotted in the area of Lake Quonnipaug Friday morning. Guilford police are currently leading an investigation with the assistance of the State Police Western Major Crimes Squad.

There is currently no known cause of death.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.

